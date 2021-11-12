Sehat Sahulat services for entire population of Capital, Punjab, GB

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that the federal ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’ has been expanded to the entire population of the federal capital, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’ ceremony, Dr. Faisal said that now under Sehat Sahulat Program and Quami Sehat cards, the government would issue health cards to all citizens of the federal capital and all districts of Punjab and GB.

He said that the objective to extend the program was to serve the deserving people with the mission of a prosperous and healthy nation along with achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage for indoor services.

He said that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination along with the Government of Punjab had started the process for the procurement of insurance companies for the year 2022-2025 to implement Sehat Sahulat Program as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the procurement process for Phase-III of the program had been concluded today by the “Financial Opening of Proposals’’ in presence of the evaluation committee, media representatives and other dignitaries.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that today is the financial opening day and after this contract will be awarded to the selected insurance company for the next three years to carry out this huge task of Universal Health Insurance in Pakistan. He said that from December 31st, 2021, Sehat Sahulat Program and Quami Sehat Card would be gradually expanded to all the permanent residents of ICT, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. He added the program had already covered all the permanent residents of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Tharparker of Sindh, entire Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with persons with permanent disability and the transgender community.

He said that this program is 100% funded by the Government of Pakistan and participating provincial governments. He also hoped that Governments of Balochistan and Sindh would also join Universal Health Insurance in near future to materialize our dream of National Universal Health Insurance by providing Quami Sehat Card to each citizen of Pakistan to protect them against catastrophic healthcare expenditure of millions of rupees for serious issues like cardiac surgeries, cancer treatment and renal failure, etc.