World lone Gandhara Art Museum reopens for public, tourists

Peshawar Museum, the only museum of Gandhara Art in world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archaeologists, and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work.

Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary, Sports, Tourism, Archelogy and Youth Affairs inaugurated reopening of the Peshawar Museum.Director Archelogy and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad Khan and other senior officers of the department were also present and briefed him about the completed project. The entire building of colonial era including its exterior and interior structure and designs has been completely rehabilitated and conserved by renowned experts without compromising on its original ancient architecture of the British era building.

The two-storey building, an amalgamation of British and Mughal architectures, was originally consisted of a main hall and two side aisles on ground and first floor, surmounted by four elegant cupolas and small pinnacle on all corners, has been rehabilitated. The renovation work was necessitated after its exterior and interior structure was badly affected by earthquakes and harsh weather conditions.