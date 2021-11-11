Dr Yasmeen Rashid says medicines for dengue are abundantly available in Punjab government hospitals

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that medicines for the patients of dengue are abundantly available in government hospitals of Punjab.

The decisions of the 10th meeting in the 11th Syndicate Meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University chaired by Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid were approved.

The provincial health minister also sanctioned a budget of Rs7.5 billion for payment of utility bills, oxygen supplier bills and other bills of Holy Family Hospital. Also for Rawalpindi Medical University and renovation of student hostel of Rawalpindi Medical University.

She approved M.Phil and Ph.D programs of Rawalpindi Medical University. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also reviewed the dengue situation in Punjab including Rawalpindi.

Work would be done on shifting Rawalpindi Medical University to Solarization and Rain Harvesting, the minister said in the meeting.

The university’s environment will be improved under the Prime Minister’s Vision Clean and Green Pakistan.

A comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the disposal of waste from government hospitals in Rawalpindi.

She said that all resources were being utilized to control dengue and Chief Minister Punjab was being kept abreast of the dengue situation.