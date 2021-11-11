Over 50% students between 12-18 taken single dose of vaccine: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: More than 50% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have inoculated at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine across the country.

However, the announcement was made by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose. Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the minister announced that Pakistan has achieved another milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.