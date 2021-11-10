Accused pleads for settlement with Noor’s family

Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, requested the court on Wednesday to order a settlement between him and Noor’s family during a hearing chaired by additional sessions judge Justice Ata Rabbani.

Zahir has been interrupting the case proceedings for a while and has been previously kicked out of the court room despite being warned.

Today, Zahir started speaking at the very beginning of the hearing. “Can you hear me? Can I come closer to you to speak to you?,” Zahir said while addressing Justice Rabbani. At the continuous intervention by Zahir during the hearing, the police shifted him to the court’s prisoner’s cell. Prosecutor Hassan Ali presented a witness, police official Muhammad Imran, who recorded his statement before the court.

“Noor’s head was lying at the side of the window while the weapon of murder, a knife, was lying on the window which was taken into custody,” Imran apprised the court. He said that a pistol, which was found on a table in the room was also taken into custody along with its magazine.

After Imran recorded his statement, the counsel completed the cross-examination on the statement. Responding to the cross-examination by the counsel, another witness, police official Sikander Hayat, said the police were already present at the crime scene before he reached there.

“Samples of blood were collected from all spots in the room,” said Hayat, adding that he doesn’t know if any Therapy Works worker got injured at the crime scene or not. He said a 9mm pistol was lying on a table in the room but they didn’t take the knife and pistol into custody on July 20.

“All the objects found from the room have been presented before the court,” said Hayat. Meanwhile, the counsel representing Asmat Adamjee [Zahir’s mother] also appeared in the courtroom.