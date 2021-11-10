IG Punjab orders operation against criminals

Supporting the oppressed against the oppressor is the first responsibility of every police officer. Sheikhupura police arrested 171 proclaimed offenders, 248 habitual criminals and 27 fugitives.

20 Kalashnikovs, 135 pistols, 24 rifles, 16 guns, 02 revolvers and dozens of cartridges and ammunition were seized during the operation. 10 criminals of three dangerous gangs were arrested along with tracing 17 cases.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, operations against criminal are underway in all districts of the province in order to maintain peaceful environment in the society. IGP Punjab, while directing the RPOs and DPOs of the province, said that they should be the supporters of the oppressed and the helpless and criminals be taken behind the bars.

In this regard, police teams under supervision of District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ahsan Saifullah carried out operations against criminals, fugitives, land grabbing mafia, drug dealers, thieves, robber gangs and illegal arms holders and hardened criminals wanted in various incidents were taken behind the bars.

According to details, during last month, Sheikhupura police, while undertaking expeditious operations against criminals, arrested 10 accused of 03 dacoit gang and traced 17 cases. An amount of around Rs 684,000 was recovered from the possession of accused and valuable mobile phones and sophisticated weapons were recovered. Likewise, In special operation against the notorious criminals, 31 A-category and 140 B-category criminals were arrested.

Similarly, 248 habitual criminals and 27 fugitives were arrested in campaign against habitual offenders and court fugitives across the district. A total of 196 suspects were arrested and 20 Kalashnikovs, 135 pistols 30 bore, 24 rifles, 16 guns, 02 revolvers and a large number of ammunition were recovered from their possession and 196 cases were registered against them.

As part of a special crackdown on drug traffickers, crackdowns across the district have led to the arrest of 114 drug dealers and 111 cases have been registered against them. 88 kg 192 grams charas, 1256 grams of heroin, 1574 liter of liquor 250 liter of lehn (non distilled alcohol) and 02 wine distilleries worth of millions of rupees were recovered. Under the National Action Plan, 22 cases have been registered under 11-Punjab Tenancy Act.

DPO Sheikhupura Ahsan Saifullah directed all circle officers and SHOs to expedite the operations for prevention of crime. The police force is honestly performing its professional duties for the protection of wealth and lives of people. DPO vowed that Police force is always ready to make all kinds of sacrifices during their duty.