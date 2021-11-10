Manzoor wins 12th MH Memorial Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The 12th Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament for amateurs, women and senior golf professionals concluded at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here Monday. Steered and faithfully scheduled by his virtuous son Syed Shaghil Hussian, this zealous and steadfast descendant of the Syed Manzoor family, journeyed over to his hereditary home town from United States to safeguard abundant competitive golfing activity and engross senior golf professionals, gifted amateur golf players and motivated women golfers of Lahore in an encounter of skills. The superb and sensational one in this memorial tournament turned out to be Manzoor Ahmed, a retired one of Punjab Police and Pakistan Open champion way back in 1991, who played exceptionally well to bring in a score of gross 72. By virtue of this performance he was awarded the Syed Manzoor Hussain Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 60,000. The runner-up in Senior Professionals category was Asghar Ali. He compiled a score of gross 74. Longest Drive was hit by George Masih, the distance being a formidable 312 yards and nearest to the pin prize went to Muhammad Arif. Leading one in the competition for amateurs turned out to be Mohsin Zafar with an impressive score of gross 74. Ahmed Zafar was the runner-up gross and his score was gross 76. Thw women’s competition was dominated by Samia Javed Ali. She won the first gross. Iffat Zahra was the celebrated one in net category.













