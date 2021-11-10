NCOC all praise for stakeholders in tackling corona

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Tuesday paid tribute to the frontline healthcare workers, including doctors paramedics and nursing staff, who have been endangering their lives to save others from the calamitous coronavirus.

The NCOC session, chaired by Chairperson Asad Umar, was attended by the National Coordinator Major General Zafar Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan. The forum took a comprehensive review of the progress of the nationwide vaccination drive and the availability of vaccines in line with projected requirements in the future. Expressing satisfaction over the current stability of the epi curve, the forum appreciated the people of Pakistan for their responsible compliance to NPIs that helped ensure individual as well as collective safety and well-being.

The forum also praised media for its pivotal role in crisis communication and creating mass awareness for generating the desired public response.

NCOC acknowledged the supportive role of telecommunication companies, academia, ulema, and other stakeholders who came forward to help save Pakistan from the ravages of COVID when the pandemic had gripped the region at large. Appreciating the implementation of the Obligatory vaccination regime, Chairperson NCOC stressed upon all federating units to avoid complacency as the threat is yet not over.

The forum emphasized stepping up the administration of the second dose to eligible individuals so as to sufficiently raise the immunity level of the population for long-term dividends.