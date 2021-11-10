World Science Day for Peace to focus on climate change issues

The World Science Day for Peace and Development will be celebrated on November 10 across the country with a number of activities highlighting this year’s theme “building climate-ready communities”.

This theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development will focus on climate change which is becoming a serious threat to the lives of billions of people and the planet and needs to be addressed immediately.

Different public and private organizations, educational institutions, science and research based departments will arrange webinars, discussion programmes, competitions and seminars.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has planned to arrange a function to highlight the importance of the day, like every year and acknowledge the contributions of scientists and researchers in the lives of people.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed ShibliFaraz will be the chief guest on the occasion while a number of students, scholars, scientists and experts will participate in the event.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to arrange an event to celebrate the day.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the event is open to students, researchers, scientists, academicians, policy makers, government officials, think tanks and anyone relevant to the field of environmental sciences.

Experts and speakers will present speak on key areas including impacts of climate change and extreme weather; building climate resilience and reducing disaster risk; Climate change adaptation and mitigation; the role of science for society and the future of science; improving dialogue among scientists, government, and citizens; enhancing national capacities for evidence-based policy making and strengthening international scientific cooperation.

As per the tentative programme schedule, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr M IqbalChoudhary will present the welcome address while Adviser Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh will deliver the keynote speech.

Eminent Scientist, Professor Dr Atta urRahman will be chief guest on the occasion, while Director General, The Islamic Organization for Food Security, YerlanBaidaulet will be guest of honour, the official said.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on November 10, was established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.

By linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.