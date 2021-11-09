Media and My Right to Dignity

Few incidents in the past few months like that of the Tiktoker at Minar-e-Pakistan, a boy harassing an abaya-clad girl on a bike and in a three-wheeler are quite upsetting amid on-and-off sermons of constitutional assurance of equality. However, the ground realities in connection with the idea of equality are still a dream. Multiple laws are being said to empower women economically, socially and politically, but in the meantime, certain measures at the state level might be helping shrink the space for the female population, supporting the traditional patriarchy. Unfortunately, they seem to be adopted by all. Why are we still in a state of confusion? Is it the misinterpretation or misunderstanding of the term Equality? Why the use of power against the opposite gender is tended normal? Is our system of education successful enough in promoting the positives of female participation and contributions? Is segregated education easing out or creating more problems for girls? Is coeducation an issue and leading to the growing incidents of disrespect for girls and women? How far is media playing its role in violating the right to dignity of women?

We may attribute the growing insecurity and disrespect to multiple factors (social media and mainstream media along with the societal attitudes, behaviours, stereotypes and selected religious directives wrapped up in unauthentic interpretations). The stereotypes and patriarchal notions about women, their behaviour and their attire in the society presented by scholars, leaders, and, at times, religious leads are reflected on media and social media based on the predefined gender roles. In most of them, if a victim is female, the social media floods with the definitions of a good woman and bad woman and debates on abaya amid suggestions that she shouldn’t have done this or done that. Gradually, the core issue–the victim that has come across–is lost in this characterisation of a good woman. Ironically, most advisors are the ones who would sit and watch each and everything on social media handles available

Our mainstream media, dramas/TV plays presented in the name of entertainment could not do a worse job. If you get a chance to watch TV plays, within a few minutes, you will be able to detect the popular theme being taken up by all channels. The triangle of extramarital affairs has been a regular part. Multiple female characters are made to conspire against one another may it be the wicked girlfriend, the mother-in-law, the mother the aunt, etc. Every single time, a woman is seen smiling victoriously after destroying another’s peace of mind. A common ending in the plays is punishment for the woman while the man gets a clean chit after apologies and repentance Rifts and conspiracies between beautiful relationships are presented in a glamourous manner, involving women mostly as if no woman has anything positive in her life. Men, in the meantime, are portrayed either as dumbs fools unable to understand the schemes or the dominators taking a rigid unrealistic decision, dictating stuff and at times, getting into physical violence as something normal. Unfortunately, on many occasions, it is taken as a normal incidence by society too. A routine matter. So, in a way, violence that defies the right to dignity is being widely supported around us. Media houses defend it as public demand. Our constitution does talk about the right to dignity and the right to be respected, but, unfortunately, that right seems to be just written. The media appears unaware of this or maybe, has forgotten the rights of women.

Growing incidents of harassment and disrespect, which remain as a trend, have a dual impact. They do create hype when the issue is noticed. Maybe, some punitive actions are also taken but, they then turn out to be an opportunity for the one with ill intentions. Similarly, the portrayal of women in the mainstream media, which seems to be influenced by the Indian writers, not only marginalises women but also creates a sense of insecurity. Slogans of women empowerment are just slogans as repeatedly, steps are being taken to restrict their participation.

Media has to play a vital role instead of strengthening the conservative patriarchal attitude of the society. It needs to rethink and revise its policies towards gender mainstreaming and constitutional equality. We do see female presenters, hosts in the news and various shows. However, their presence doesn’t need to be objectified. They have a far bigger role that must be depicted on mainstream media.

Secondly, despite patriarchy, there are still examples of respect for women and marginalised genders so a balanced approach needs to be adopted in close alignment with the positive values and norms in our society. Targeting and labelling genders with a specific negative attitude is unjust with any gender plus doing damage to the new generation.

Thirdly, PEMRA needs to wake up. It usually happens that the objectionable content goes on air for a long time when suddenly, a directive appears to ban the show, and then somehow it is repeated telecast as well. Why would they wait for social media to make a hue and cry? Why can’t policies be aligned and updated in terms of constitutional rights of freedom of expression that is not hate speech and disrespect for any gender? Media houses must restart thinking beyond ratings and beyond sensation as they are pushing the marginalised towards the walls.

The writer has experience in the field of education and is currently working as a resource person in the development sector