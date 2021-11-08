The doctrine of Peace and Development

He doesn’t want to be considered a celebrity, a deity a larger than life human but just to do his part silently without any pomp and show.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has often expressed his vision and desire for the establishment of an egalitarian welfare society in Pakistan.

The famous Bajwa doctrine is all about bringing back glory, dignity, peace and development in Pakistan.

The founding themes of the strategic architecture are as below:

1. National security:

The era around General Bajwa’s elevation to the Commander-in-Chief was marred by extremism, militancy, uncertainty and a public outcry against corruption and poor governance. Like a true soldier, his first and foremost duty was to ensure state security and manage the perennial risks to country integrity.

Undaunted by the mounting pressures, he built on what his predecessors have accomplished. His conviction of national interests saved the country at some critical junctions of history. Initiation of Operation Zarb-e-Azab, Raddul Fasad, fencing of Afghan Border and FATA integration have all contributed to the damage-control in big ways.

General Bajwa draws his power not from his position but his quality of heart, mind and soul.

In his keynote address on the eve of the National Security Conference in Islamabad, he encapsulated the key dimensions of national security,

“It is an almost universally acknowledged fact that the contemporary concept of national security is not only about protecting a country from internal and external threats but also providing conducive environment in which aspirations of human security, national progress and development could be realised. Surely, it is not solely a function of armed forces anymore. National security in the age of globalisation, information and connectivity has now become an all-encompassing notion; wherein, besides various elements of national power, global and regional environment also play a profound role”.

The focus of the doctrine is on adopting a “whole nation approach” for addressing critical national security challenges.

II. External security challenges:

He inherited two key chronic existential security challenges i.e. the Kashmir dispute at the eastern border and Afghanistan at the western end. In addition, malicious campaigns by the anti-Pak establishment, US-China rivalry and India’s hegemonic design posed a major regional challenge.

His desire for peace was time and again communicated and several avenues were created to demonstrate that seriousness, like the NSA interactions and resumption of a ceasefire agreement on the line of control.

His vision for stable and peaceful neighbourhood springs from his famous notion “put your own house in order before any adventure,” which calls for enhancing the military prowess and creating national unity and harmony to start with.

Despite a hostile regime in Kabul then, the General went above the call of duty, shuttling between Pindi and Kabul for bridging the eternal trust deficit.

He even went above the ego of a mighty General to plead too often with foreign missions, prominent political elites, engaging them in a meaningful dialogue.

It was a strategic breakthrough when leadership of the Northern alliance were invited to Pakistan and several rounds of negotiations were held.

In the backdrop of the Taliban taking over Kabul, the doctrine showed prudence in not jumping off the gun and instead offered to work as a bridge between the Taliban and the international community. Pakistan humanitarian support and the stance that it took received global appreciation.

III. Managing Internal Militancy:

The doctrine embarked upon a multi-layered strategy to counteract militancy. Through the military operations, militancy was rooted out from the germination centres in Ex. FATA. It also focused on curbing the support bases, facilitators, abettors, and financiers of TTP.

On the other hand of the spectrum, mainstreaming, reintegration and rehabilitation of the delinquent elements were also initiated.

The doctrine focused on the development of war-torn Ex. FATA and several development initiatives were initiated, this integrated approach has resulted in a significant reduction in militant attacks.

IV. Olive branch to dissidents:

The TLP sit-in in 2017 and violent agitation again in October 2021 could have fueled an unending vicious cycle of state vs militants’ adventurism. The doctrine has shown flexibility and large-heartedness even to the harshest critics.

Engaging the PTM and even inviting PTM leadership to his house is not a minor step. The same generosity was extended to TLP and other religious leaderships at highly testing moments, which saved the country from a mega-crisis.

The doctrine is loaded with a pure show of grace and dignity to all irrespective of stature and power.

On key national issues, the doctrine has always been found forthcoming, interacting candidly with the journalists, religious scholars and thought leaders. Even the harshest questions are answered rationally and logically.

Contrary to the stiff-necked and tight-lipped General Raheel and Philosopher General Kiyani, General Bajwa is a bit of both. He thinks deeply but speaks well and too when required.

His frequent interactors opine of him as a person of sound intellect, eloquent, logical in words and candid in disposition.

V. Element of Empathy & Tolerance:

The doctrine has a heart too, one that is sensitive to humanity at large.

During the last five years of General Bajwa as Army chief, historic field interactions with all strata of army officers have been recorded.

As a leader par excellence, Bajwa has shown magnanimity of heart and have frequently reached out to the families of Army martyrs. This kind of charisma and vibes has kept the morale of the forces high.

He draws his power not from his position but his quality of heart, mind and soul and that’s the reason that he is so loved by his team.

The doctrine is based on the philosophy of Tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Since 2018, we have witnessed a phenomenal increase in Social Media lynching of the Pak army by various interest groups. Even his person was attacked but instead, a message of forbearance was given.

The doctrine believes in providing a level playing field to all for national development and harmony. Unlike the popular rhetoric of his special likings, the close group opines that he doesn’t have any favourites in the Political arena.

The doctrine has shown graciousness and respect to the opposition leadership equally. When Bilawal Bhutto raised his concerns, it was addressed forthwith. Similarly, on Nawaz Shareef’s complaint of a brigadier ruffing out Mian Tariq Shafee, the issue was cordially addressed.

The doctrine has set new-high bars, filling his big shoes wouldn’t be an easy task for time to come.

All is well that ends well, this doctrine too will be judged on how far it alters the course of history when it was most needed, if it does so, General Bajwa will be remembered as a” larger than life figure” for long.

The writer is a Tamgha-Imtiaz holder, internationally-recognised public policy expert and can be reached at nadeemjan77@hotmail.com.