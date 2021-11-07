Balochistan cabinet expected to take oath today

QUETTA: The cabinet of Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is believed to take oath on Sunday (today), Daily Times reported.

According to sources, Zahoor Buledi, Saleh Bhutani, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Tariq Magsi, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Sikandar Umrani are expected among the members of the provincial cabinet.

PTI’s Naseebullah Marri and Mubeen Khilji could also be included in the cabinet, according to sources. BNP-Awami’s Asad Baloch, Syed Ahsan Shah and Hazara Democratic Party’s Abdul Khaliq Hazara could also be inducted into the provincial cabinet.

Moreover, five advisers will likely to be included in the Balochistan cabinet.

Balochistan Awami Party’s Rasheed Baloch, Zia Langove, Sardar Masood Luni, Naimatullah Zehri and Gohram Bugti will likely to take oath as Advisers to the Chief Minister.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha will administer the oath to the provincial cabinet members. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed on October 29.

The Balochistan Assembly elected Mr Bizenjo as the new leader of the house. He has been elected for the second time.