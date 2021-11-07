Terrorism in Sindh transforms into ‘Sardargardi’: Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, while condemning the murders of innocent citizens, demanded inclusion of relevant sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIRs and ensuring free, fair and transparent investigation.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing a press conference along with MPA Raja Azhar, District president PTI Malir Urban Dr Masood Sial and Insaf Lawyers Forum’s advocate Ajmal Solangi here at the Sindh Assembly building, further demanded that the membership of MNA and MPA’s under allegations should be suspended at the earliest.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the Central Vice President PTI, said consecutive murders of innocent citizens of Sindh reportedly by Sardars (tribal chieftains), who unfortunately were elected representatives of their respective areas as well, manifested the fact that terrorism in Sindh had transformed into a new form of ‘Sardargardi’.

Influential persons who claimed to be custodians of their tribes and representatives of public were setting new instances of barbarism and brutality in Sindh and become merciless killers while CM Murad Ali Shah and his administration was visibly supporting their unlawful and inhuman acts, he alleged.

He said the PPP was no more a political party of Bhutto and become an unholy alliance of Sardars and waderas while Murad Ali Shah could be called Chief Killer of Sindh. Haleem Adil said that a brave son of Malir Nazim Jokhio was violently killed only in requital of filming a video of guests of MNA Jam Karim Jokhio as bereaved family members accused that Nazim was abducted from his home in darkness of night by henchmen of Jam Karim and MPA Jam Awais Jokhio, taken to a torture cell and beaten to death. Haleem quoting Nizam’s family further alleged that inordinate delay was made in post mortem while Memon Goth police has registered a flimsy FIR without including section 7 ATA and name of the main accused Jam Karim.

Haleem expressed no confidence on a JIT constituted by provincial government with SSP Malir as its head and said it tantamount to protecting the culprits and obstructing justice to the bereaved family. He assured the affected family of his unwavering support and vowed that PTI would pursue the case even to the level of Supreme Court for dispensation of justice to mother and widow of Shaheed Nazim Jokhio who eagerly wanted to see the assassin behind the bars.

Another heinous crime was reported from a village of Qambar Shahdadkot district where Shaheed Khan Isran- father of PPP MPA Ganhwar Khan Isran, taken life of an innocent woman inside her home, Haleem mentioned adding that Isran accompanied with police guards forcefully entered the home and Fahmida Sial who was carrying Holy Quran at the time and requesting safety of her family members was shot dead.

“Police also in this case was trying to protect the real culprits as name of the nominated main accused Ganhwar Khan Isran as well as section 7 ATA were not included in the FIR,” Haleem pointed out adding that two more family members had got injured while other members of affected family were apprehended by Police in a fake case.

PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari was present in Larkana on the day but he did nothing for the affected family, Haleem lamented and appealed media to highlight the issue for dispensation of justice to the bereaved family. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that meanwhile son of another member of Sindh Assembly Sajid Banbhan killed a woman by hitting a motorcycle with his vehicle and escaped from the site of accident. The woman died on the spot but police was shy of taking legal action, he alleged.