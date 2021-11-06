Sugar price may fall to Rs90 in KP: CM told

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday presided over a high-level meeting, held to review prices of sugar in the province. The meeting attended by provincial ministers and secretaries concerned was told that the first consignment of imported 10000 metric tons of sugar would reach the province on Saturday as trucks loaded with sugar had left the Karachi Port for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was told that within a couple of days the price of sugar would fall to Rs90 from Rs135 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This imported sugar would be provided to the dealers at Rs87 per kg. The meeting was further told that all the districts of the province would be provided 1000 to 1500 tons of sugar on a daily basis. It was told that news regarding the surge of sugar prices to Rs150 per kg in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was totally baseless. The Chief Minister on the occasion directed all the deputy commissioners of the province to take stern action against hoarders of sugar and start a massive crackdown across the province against such hoarders. He said those involved in hoarding should directly be sent to the jails. The meeting also reviewed the prices of wheat flour in the province and was told that subsidized flour was being sold at Rs1100 per 20 kg bag.