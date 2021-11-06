ET rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheema, wife

An Election Appellate Tribunal Friday rejected the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Mussarat Jamshed Cheema who challenged decision of a Returning Officer against their nomination papers for NA-133 by-election.

The Election Appellate Tribunal, led by Justice Shahid Jameel Khan of Lahore High Court (LHC), heard the appeals of the PTI’s candidates and announced the verdict.

Lawyers representing the returning officers and other respondents appeared before the court and submitted their arguments, while Mobinuddin Qazi and Rana Shakoor represented Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarraft Jamshed Cheema.

PTI leader Jamsheed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema had challenged decision of the Returning Officer regarding rejection of their nomination papers for NA-133 by-election on the ground that the proposer did not belong to the NA-133 constituency of Lahore.

The Election Appellate Tribunal upheld the decision of returning officer that their proposer had votes in NA-130 so they could not became proposers of NA-133 candidates.