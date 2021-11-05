Gold surges to Rs97,500 per 10g

Gold price bounced back with around 0.71 percent uptick on Thursday amid subdued US dollar and Treasury bond yields. Gold in the international market was available at $1,782.90 per ounce after gaining $12.60 at 1205 hours GMT.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan surged to Rs97,500 on Thursday with an increase of Rs900. Gold in the local market was available at Rs96,600 per 10 grams on Wednesday last.

From a technical perspective, the initial support level for the yellow metal lies at $1,778.60. The next levels of support are at $1,767.40 and $1,756.60. On the flip side, a corrective pullback beyond $1,785 support confluence, now resistance, could trigger the run-up to $1,800.60. In case the gold buyers manage to conquer the $1,800 hurdle, the upper line of the short-term bullish channel near $1,810 will be a key resistance level.