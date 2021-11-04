Pak-China to establish Center of Excellence on artificial Intelligence

BEIJING: The signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishment of Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence at Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technology (PUEET ) was held at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT).

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Prof Dr. Atta ur Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology joining online from Karachi, and Prof. Xin Sijin, Chairman of Wuhan University of Technology signed the MOU.

Senior Officials of Wuhan University of Technology and Hubei Foreign Affairs Office were also present at the occasion. Prof Xin Sijin briefed about WUT’s history, key achievements in research, and future plans about cooperation with Pakistan. He said that establishment of Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence would serve as a strong base for future cooperation with Pakistan which is the largest source of excellent foreign students.

With joint and concerted efforts, WUT and PUEET will promote cooperation for faculty development, joint degree programme, infrastructure development, and research and development. In his remarks, Ambassador Haque praised the University for its excellent academic performance and strong research culture in the fields of artificial intelligence, building material, transport and auto-mobile industry.

He said that establishment of Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence will further strengthen bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies and also open new avenues for high-quality development of science and technology, talent cultivation, and high-end research. Prof Dr. Atta ur Rahman appreciated the efforts of Embassy for creating institutional linkages between WUT and PUEET.

Assuring his full support for the early establishment of Center of Excellence at PUEET, he noted that the new proposed Centre is in line with Government’s focus on science and technology and would bring a paradigm shift in introducing new emerging technologies in Pakistan.