Punjab leads in COVID-19 vaccine race, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: In Punjab, more than half of its eligible population has taken one dose of the COVID vaccine. It becomes the leading province in the country’s Covid-19 vaccine race.

On Thursday, NCOC head Asad Umar tweeted that, “Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40%, and Balochistan at 17%.”

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%. The national average has reached 48%.”

Earlier, Asad Umar had said that 40 million citizens have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year-end target for 2021 was 7 crore people to be vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.