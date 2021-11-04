Ashrafi welcomes agreement with TLP

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday welcomed the agreement inked between the government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, he lauded the political acumen of country’s leadership for saving it from a tragedy and said that the Prime Minister had already clarified that no step would be taken which would be ultra vires of the constitution.

He said the establishment of Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority has been lauded by the entire world and complementary messages were coming from across the globe.

The Pakistan Ulema Council has convened a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shura on November 7 and Ulema Conventions would be held across the country.

The situation in Pakistan demands that the National Action Plan should be fully implemented and the Ulema and Mashaikhs have also assured their full cooperation for implementing the National Action Plan.

The Ashra e Rehmat-ul-Ulameen was celebrated in the country from 3rd Rabi-ul-Awal to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

“Our love for religion and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and love for Mustafa is no less than anyone”, he added.

Ashrafi said that 500 businessmen have shown keen interest to investment in Pakistan during the recent visit of prime minister to Saudi Arbia.