Taliban’s military commander murdered in Kabul hospital attack

KABUL: Qari Hamdullah Mohlis, the military chief for the Taliban was murdered in yesterday’s attack on a Kabul military hospital conducted by the militant Islamic State.

Mohlis was earlier the commander of Khost and Paktika provinces. The commander of the Badri Brigade touted as the special forces of the Taliban were also killed in the attack.

Mohlis was also the commander who took control of the presidential palace on August 15 after Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 15 people were killed and 34 wounded when two explosions followed by gunfire hit Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul.

According to local commanders, Mohlis run to the place after he was informed of the attack and commanded the Taliban response to stave off the attack. He received multiple bullet injuries to his upper body which proved to be fatal.

Following the attack, two IS members were arrested in search operations. After an initial investigation, the Taliban claimed the arrested militants were foreigners and spokes Arabic and English.

Last month, a bomb attack on worshippers at a minority mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 55 people, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.

Dozens were killed and injured in the attack. The militant Islamic State group has carried out multiple attacks against the new government of the Taliban in Afghanistan.