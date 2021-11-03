PHC terms non-party polls unconstitutional

The Peshawar High Court Tuesday decreed the holding of neighborhood and village council elections on non-party-basis unconstitutional. The court was hearing petitions filed by Hamayatullah Mayar, Ikram Khan Durrani, and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan against the holding of local government elections on non-party-basis. The court directed the Election Commission to conduct party-based neighborhood and village council elections. The court also directed the returning officer to accept party-based nomination papers of the candidates.













