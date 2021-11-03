Islamabad police adopt system to better serve citizens

The Islamabad police department has installed a modern digital system to check interaction of police with citizens and ensure provision of best services to them. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman visited the digital control room set up to monitor the overall police interaction with the complainants.

He also had conversation with the complainants and asked about response of the police. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation) Attaur Rehman, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and Zonal SPs were also present.

Offices of IGP and DIG (Operations) have also been given monitoring access to the police stations through this system. Both the officials may interact with the complainants during their visit to police stations, while AIG (Operations) has been directed to interact with complainants for an hour on daily basis. The conversation among police officials and complainants would be recorded and to be maintained. This service would be extended in future to the offices of Zonal SPs and SDPOs. Moreover, latest cameras are also being installed at the offices of Station House Officers (SHOs), Muharrars, front desks of police stations and on the uniforms of police guides.

IGP Islamabad said the purpose of this modern technology was to ensure effective policing and to check conduct of police officials with citizens. Such steps would also improve the image of the force while trust of citizens on police would also increase, he maintained.