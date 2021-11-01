USC provides branded edible items at low rates: Spokesman

The Utility Stores are committed to provide basic edible items to the public at lower rates than the open market, despite the recent rise in prices of branded items such as tea, milk and porridge by several brands. The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) further clarified that the revised prices of these routine items at the utility stores will be lower than the printed retail market price, said a press release issued here. It is worth mentioning here that the prices of these items have not been increased for the last six months but the prices of these items by brands in the open market have been increased. This increase in utility stores has been made to improve chain of supply and demand.













