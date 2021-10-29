Covid-19: national positivity ratio hovers around 1.42%

The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday was persistently recorded one of the lowest positivity ratio during past 24 hours amid decline in per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it’s official handle shared the latest disease statistics. The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 49,486 tests were conducted across the country with 706 more people tested positive for the contagious disease. There were 1,408 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.42%. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. During the past 24 hours, some nine infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.













