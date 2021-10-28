No power in world can crush Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

Minister for Information and Broadcasting ChaudharyFawadHussain said on Wednesday that no power in the world could crush the freedom movement of the valiant Kashmiri people and the day was not far off when the dawn of freedom would emerge.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of a photographic exhibition jointly inaugurated by him along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting FarrukhHabib organized to highlight the Indian atrocities on the occasion of the Black Day of October 27, he said the Kashmiris struggle would continue till freedom and Pakistan would continue moral, diplomatic and political support for their just cause.

Fawad said that Kashmir remained the focus of Pakistan’s politics, economy and foreign policy. He said Pakistan has fought three wars with India on Kashmir issue and personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir cause.

He said that this photographic exhibition was a glimpse of Indian atrocities on armless Kashmiri people demanding their inherent right to self-determination. He said that the Indian repression of Kashmiris had no parallel in the human history.

He said that the world community should fulfill its responsibilities regarding Kashmir. He asked UN and other international organizations to fulfill their obligations and pressurize India to stop genocide of Kashmiris. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting FarrukhHabib said that India was an obstacle to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He said the blood of unarmed Kashmiris was being shed in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Strongly condemning the grave human rights violations in IIOJK, he said Pakistan would continue to support unarmed Kashmiris at every forum.

He said that Indian oppression and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had no parallel in human history. Referring to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said that pellet guns were being used against Kashmiris including women and children in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Modi regime was trying to impose extremist policies of RSS in occupied Kashmir and crush Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle. He said that Hindutva and RSS thinking had prevailed in India and minorities were being targeted. He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He said that Modi’s extremist thinking prevailed in occupied Kashmir and a reign of terror, oppression and barbarism has been unleashed in IIOJK. Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved to be a true advocate and courageous ambassador of Kashmiris, he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir at all forums.

FarrukhHabib said that for the first time, the Western media have sharply criticized atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir by the Modi government. He called for resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions by giving Kashmiris their basic right to self-determination. He said that this exhibition depicting bloodshed was manifestation of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting ShaheraShahid, Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) ImranaWazir and other senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.

DEMP had organized the photographic exhibition depicting the Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The photographs highlighted plight of the Kashmiri people including women and children in face of the gross human rights violations committed by the occupation forces.

The photographs highlighted the plight of the victims of lethal pellet guns, miseries of the families of thousands of Kashmiris missing after arrests, woes of the parents whose beloved sons had been ruthlessly beaten and martyred or seriously injured in inhuman torture.