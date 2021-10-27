PSX loses 188 points to close at 45,419

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 188.86 points, with a negative change of 0.41 per cent, closing at 45,419.17 points against 45,578.36 points on the last working day. A total of 353,651,021 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 300,687,243 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.012 billion against Rs11.829 billion the previous day. As many as 560 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 159 of them recorded gain and 148 sustained losses whereas the share price of 253 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 50,730,500 shares and price per share of Rs 6.63, WTL with a volume of 17,437,000 and price per share of Rs2.35 and Bank of Punjab with volume of 10,030,000 and price per share of Rs8.32.













