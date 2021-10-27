Court directs counsels to complete arguments in plea challenging LNG reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday directed the defence lawyers to conclude arguments on next hearing on petition challenging LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, under new NAB ordinance. Co-accused Uzma Adil’s lawyer prayed the court to first review the admissibility of the reference after introduction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment Ordinance, 2021. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and other accused appeared before AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan who was hearing the case. Barrister Shoaib objected over the trial proceeding and contended that this matter now did not fall under the jurisdiction of NAB after the new law was promulgated. He said the accused were indicted under NAB Ordinance 1999 but now section four of this ordinance had been amended. The further proceeding in this case would be illegal, he added.













