Opposition’s staging sit in only for protecting corruption: Gill

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition’s sit in and rallies were only for protecting their corruption.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that the past rulers borrowed from International Monetary Fund in order to fill their personal accounts through kickbacks.

He said those elements who destroyed the national economy were crying out for the country and democracy.

Gill said Pakistan was at 106 number in the Global Hunger Index during the regime of incompetents.

Despite the global epidemic in 2021, Pakistan was now at 92nd number, he added. He said Global Hunger Index figures were a slap in the faces of those who were commenting on inflation.