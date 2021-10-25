First-ever girls college in Turbat to be functional next year

South Balochistan’s first-ever Girls Cadet College Turbat is going to be functional next year as the development work on the project neared completion, said an official on Monday.

The government has also approved the recruitment of 130 staffers for the college, whereas classes in the college would be started from 2022, he added.

Moreover, the Balochistan government has also initiated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment.

The government decided to establish boarding schools for boys as well in every district of the province at a cost of Rs10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges.

Besides, best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.

The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines.

To provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish boarding schools in Loralai and Turbat districts.

The government has also established 31 new colleges in different districts of the province with cost of Rs2,755 million during the last three year.

The government had upgraded 45 inter colleges to degree level at the cost of Rs1,970 million to ensure higher education facilities to the students in their nearest areas.

The government had also provided buses for transport facility to girls colleges in the province and ensured availability of missing facilities to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation of the province.

Furthermore, the government has decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance education opportunities and bring back out of the school children in educational institutions in the province, the official said.