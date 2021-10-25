Book on life of Nawab Sadiq launched in IUB

The unveiling ceremony of the first book ‘Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi’s Life and Services’ organized by the Sir Sadiq Abbasi Chair at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at the VC’s Secretariat conference room, Abbasi Campus.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob while Sahibzada Rahim Yar Khan Abbasi, the elder of the Abbasi family was the chief guest.

The event was attended by academic, literary and social figures from across the city. Different people submitted their articles regarding the book. In his article, former President Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir said that Sir Sadiq Chair and Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob deserves tribute for this wonderful work. He said that work should be done in various other educational institutions regarding the life and services of Nawab Sir Sadiq and Sir Sadiq Chair can do the best job in this regard.

Social leader Razia Farooq Khan said that the Nawab of Bahawalpur has great blessings not only for the people of this state but also for Pakistan. The work undertaken by the Sadiq Chair of the IUB to extend the services of Sir Sadiq Abbasi V to the people is commendable.

Other speakers who presented the articles said that Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi had a close relationship with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Nawab Sahib proved to be a true Muslim by annexing his prosperous state to Pakistan. Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi V not only founded many educational institutions in Bahawalpur but also financed the establishment of educational institutions in other cities of Pakistan. Former Chairman, Department of Urdu, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Mushtaq Ahmed said that Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi was threatened by India but he annexed the state to Pakistan without any pressure. Former Chairman of the Department of History, Prof. Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi, compiled the book “Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Fifth Life and Services” published under the auspices of Sir Sadiq Chair.

The book includes 18 articles written by M.Phil, PhD scholars and experts with a keen eye on the history of Bahawalpur.

This book is the first link to make the services of Sir Sadiq Abbasi known to the people. The Sir Sadiq Chair is going to make a documentary on the life and services of Sir Sadiq Abbasi V in the future. The special guest of the function Sahibzada Rahim Yar Khan Abbasi appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. He said that with such initiatives taken by the university, not only the people of Bahawalpur but also the people of the country would be acquainted with the great deeds of Mohsin Pakistan Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi V.