Punjab’s economy faces loss of Rs 650 bln due to coronavirus: CM Usman Buzdar

KHANEWAL: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Punjab’s economy faced loss of Rs 650 billion due to coronavirus.

He expressed these views during his visit at Corona Vaccination Centre, situated at People’s Colony here. Chief Minister observed that over 13,000 persons died of coronavirus pandemic in the province. Now, the government has decided to vaccinate one million citizens on daily basis. He added that 14,000 new coronavirus centers were being established in the province to achieve the target. Similarly, the services of 18,000 health teams would also be sought the making the coronavirus campaign successful.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar inaugurated door to door vaccination campaign. He also appreciated the performance of the district administration and health department Khanewal for imparting best services in especially in coronavirus vaccination.