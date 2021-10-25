Free E-Rozgaar training programs; over 31,000 youth get IT training

Under an E-Rozgaar Training program launched by the Punjab government to train unemployed youth to earn their livelihood through online work, so far over 31,000 persons were imparted training and they succeeded to earn over Rs3.5 billion. According to a district administration spokesman, the training program was launched by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Govt of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board. He said, a large number of unemployed youth after getting the training were earning hefty amount through free lancing using digital skills. The government under next phase of the program has offered an opportunity to get admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Program for unemployed youth of Rawalpindi district. Applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Program 2021 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years education can get registered at website erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk to become part of the training program. The E-Rozgaar Training Program aims to empower the unemployed youth by giving them training in Free Lancing and different digital skills.













