HCSTSI demands relief from government

The meeting of the conveners of the sub-committees of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry which held here on Saturday under the chair of the President Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded Sindh government to provide relief to the people particularly the business community of the province. The 18th Amendment of the Constitution has authorized the provincial government to work for the betterment of the people of their respective province therefore, the Sindh government should realize its responsibility and provide relief to the people, the meeting resolved. The meeting also demanded the federal government to strengthen the Pakistani rupee against US dollar in order to control inflation. The prices of commodities particularly the essential goods went beyond the reach of common people due to increasing inflation, the meeting observed and apprised the federal government to prepare effective economic policies in consultation with all stakeholders. The meeting also appealed to the federal government to review the petroleum prices and also reconsider the policies of FBR in order to provide relief to the business community of the country.













