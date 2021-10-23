Governor for steps to strengthen Balochistan’s infrastructure

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Friday said that comprehensive measures were needed to formulate policies for strengthening infrastructure in order to end deprivation and backwardness from the areas of the province.

In addition to government initiatives to strengthen the health and education sectors, cooperation and guidance from the European Union and other international organizations will be helpful, he added.

The governor expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara who called on him at the Governor House in Quetta.

The governor said the European Union has been cooperating in various fields in Balochistan and was expected to continue its cooperation in the fields of education, health, energy and capacity building.

He said that in view of the economic changes taking place in the region, we have to focus on imparting modern technical skills to our new generation, adding, in this regard, there were more than 100 technical institutes in the province.

The EU in particular could help and guide us in the full functioning of these technical institutions and in teaching modern skills to young people across the province, he added.

The ambassador of the European Union assured that we would continue our cooperation in various fields in Balochistan.