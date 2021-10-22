Salman, Umar to represent Pakistan at Asia Pacific Golf Championship

LAHORE: The 12th? Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship (APAC) is set to be held from 3rd November to 6th November 2021 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 2020 APAC was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event marks the first edition to be held in the UAE. UAE is?one of the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) 42-member countries which is already known for hosting numerous professional and amateur events including the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship. Pakistan will be represented by Salman Jahangir and Muhammad Umar Khokhar, top two ranked amateur golf players of the country, at the Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship. And while mere participation is a huge honour for the country, expectations are that both Salman and Umar have the technique, flair and artistry to illuminate in this Asia Pacific event. Their selection is attributable to multiple illuminating performances in national golf championships encompassed in the Pakistan Golf Federation annual calendar.

Umar’s accomplishments engirdle? a remarkable top ten finish at the Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2020.His form has been exceptional over the past years and enabled him to achieve victories in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Amateur Championship 2020 followed by another celebrated triumph in the Chairman WAPDA Championship 2020.If we travel a few years back to 2018, Umar stunned all by making the cut at the Asian Development Tour Pakistan Open in 2018. This international event? was held at the much heralded Defense Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Lahore.

Salman earned his top amateur ranking through exultant performances in the National Amateur Championship of Pakistan 2020,KP Amateur Championship,Punjab Open Championship 2020, Prime Minister Open Golf Championship 2020, Pakistan Open Golf? and COAS Golf Championship. Family wise Salman belongs to a leading golf family. His two elder brothers are professional golf players his father enjoyed a good standing among golfers a couple of years back. In the world amateur rankings, Salman is placed at 1645 and Umar at 1200.