DiCaprio, Prince Harry teamed up against ‘destructive’ oil drilling in Africa

On Wednesday, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry broke their silence and spoke against ‘destructive’ oil drilling in Africa

Leonardo DiCaprio has collaborated with Prince Harry to save the ecosystem.

The duo along with Forest Whitaker and Djimon Hounsou are urging authorities for suspension on oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin.

While speaking in a session with Namibian environmental activist, Reinhold Mangundu on October 14, Prince Harry talked about the ‘permanent destruction’ the drilling can cause.

“We believe this would pillage the ecosystem for potential profit,” they said. “Some things in life are best left undisturbed to carry out their purpose as a natural benefit. This is one of them.”

“There is no way to repair the damage from these kinds of mistakes,” they said. “Drilling is an outdated gamble that reaps disastrous consequences for many, and incredible riches for a powerful few. It represents a continued investment in fossil fuels instead of renewable energies.”

The pair added, “The risk of drilling will always outweigh the perceived reward. In a region already facing the abuse of exploitation, poaching and fires, the risk is even higher. Knowing the above, why would you be drilling for oil in such a place?”