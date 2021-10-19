Friends, family and music fraternity gather to pay tribute to Farhad Humayun

In a first of its kind, Riot Productions, Lahore and Pakistan’s music fraternity paid a unique private tribute to the late visionary musician Farhad Humayun who passed away earlier this year.

Titled ‘Sunchaser’, a title borrowed from his planned English album, Farhad’s Riot Productions studio hosted an evening dedicated to the life and work of the celebrated musician, singer, songwriter, performer, showman, sound engineer, producer, video and art director, painter, entrepreneur and quiet philanthropist, who founded the famously ‘loudest band in Pakistan’ – Overload.

Meticulously planned and executed, the evening’s activities commenced with the voice of Farhad singing a haunting folk-cum-ballad ‘Dilri Lutti’ in complete darkness.

An exceptional documentary on the life of the drummer, singer, composer and award winning director by renowned video and film maker, Zeeshan Parwez set the evening’s hybrid tone of celebration and loss; while Pakistan’s singing sensations Atif Aslam and Ali Noor rendered soulful and provocative covers of Farhad’s hits Nimmi Nimmi and Batti, respectively. Playing to a packed hall, in an exemplary act of graciousness, Atif generously acknowledged Farhad’s role in helping launch his spectacular career.

While the superbly elegant event offered a brief glimpse into Farhad Humayun’s life and work, it also announced the beginning of Riot Productions’ exciting plans for the near future. As the year 2023 will mark two decades of Overload, RP plans a re-examination of Farhad’s Humayun’s trail blazing work, along with an exploration of the power of music in creating liberating spaces where innovative transformations can take place. In an effort to preserve his undeniable legacy, Riot Productions has plans to publish Farhad Humayun’s vast body of unreleased work. The next few years will therefore, see Farhad’s music and art back where it belongs: ‘with everyone and anyone who wants to listen’, as he famously said.