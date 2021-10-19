McIlroy wins 20th US PGA title in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES: Rory McIlroy captured his 20th career US PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing a six-under par 66 to win the CJ Cup by one stroke over Collin Morikawa. Disappointed by a poor performance at last month’s Ryder Cup and his struggles after trying to match the long-distance driving of Bryson DeChambeau, the 32-year-old from Northern Ireland showed the form that made him a four-time major champion. “For the last few months, I was trying to be someone else,” McIlroy said. “I realize that being me is enough and that’s enough to do things like this.” McIlroy rolled in an eagle putt from just inside 35 feet at the par-5 14th and parred the last four holes to finish on 25-under par 263 at the Summit Club in Las Vegas. McIlroy said the sting of his Ryder Cup flop in Europe’s record 19-9 loss inspired his improved play. “It was huge. It really was,” McIlroy said. After his best round in two years with a 62 on Saturday, McIlroy followed with a near-perfect run to claim his 29th worldwide victory and become only the 39th player with 20 US PGA wins.













