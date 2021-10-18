Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, October 18, 2021


,

One cop martyred, seven injured in blast near Balochistan University

Web Desk

QUETTA: On Monday, a blast occurred near Balochistan University at Quetta’s Saryab Road, one policeman was martyred while seven others were injured in a blast near Balochistan University on Quetta’s Sariab road, said police officials.

However, the blast took place near a police mobile. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. Security forces and Quetta rescue teams have cordoned off the blast site.

Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the casualties and said that four passersby were also injured in the incident. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

The rescue officials have shifted the injured people to the Civil Hospital Quetta. Local authorities imposed an emergency in the hospital.

 

Submit a Comment