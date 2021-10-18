One cop martyred, seven injured in blast near Balochistan University

QUETTA: On Monday, a blast occurred near Balochistan University at Quetta’s Saryab Road, one policeman was martyred while seven others were injured in a blast near Balochistan University on Quetta’s Sariab road, said police officials.

However, the blast took place near a police mobile. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. Security forces and Quetta rescue teams have cordoned off the blast site.

Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the casualties and said that four passersby were also injured in the incident. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

The rescue officials have shifted the injured people to the Civil Hospital Quetta. Local authorities imposed an emergency in the hospital.

دھماکہ کی مذمت۔

بلوچستان یونیورسٹی کے گیٹ پہ ڈیوٹی پر مامور پولیس ٹرک کو موٹر سائیکل میں نصب دھماکہ خیز مواد سے نشانہ بنایا گیا۔

ایک پولیس اہلکار شہید، 7 زخمی و 4 راہگیر بھی زخمی۔

ہسپانوی میں ایمرجنسی نافذ۔ واقعہ میں ملوث افراد کو گرفتار کرکے انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) October 18, 2021