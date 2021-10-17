Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2021; Dhanush, Preity Zinta and others celebrate

India is celebrating Chennai Super Kings aka CSK’s win at the 2021 edition of Indian Premiere League.

The team has won the winner’s title for the fourth time, and fans cannot stop talking about CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Several film personalities such as Dhanush, Sarathkumar, Preity Zinta and Venkat Prabhu among others took to Twitter to celebrate CSK’s win.

“Remembering Shane watson’s innings with his knee bleeding !! FAF , Gaikwad , uthappa, jadeja and finally the one and only one enga thala dhoni ku,” Dhanush tweeted. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu expressed “Now we have more #dhoni’s in our @ChennaiIPL thanks to our kingmaker @msdhoni” on Twitter. Director Rahul Ravindran questioned his followers “How can you not love Dhoni.” Calling himself a Dhoni fan forever, director Gopichand Malineni congratulated the Indian skipper on “winning the IPL trophy for the 4th time.” “Yessss. Hard luck #kkr but Huge Congrats #csk What a team, tournament & turnaround from last year! #Jadeja #gaikwad #FafDuPlessis #chahar #bravo #uthappa #thakur #Moeen #hazelwood U beauties!! And of course am a #dhoni fangirl for life,” Sophie Choudry mentioned via Twitter.

R Sarathkumar also congratulated Dhoni. “Whistle Podu!! LOUD Congrats @msdhoni and team CSK for a fantastic win in the finals. What a performance and journey throughout the tournament,” his tweet read. Aly Goni tagged Dhoni as the “best captain,” called CSK “Best team.”

Sharing a video on Twitter, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, “What a match! What a feeling! Our boys have brought the trophy home!” Preity Zinta also congratulated CSK for winning IPL 2021. “What a turn around from last season. All credit goes to @msdhoni for his leadership. Must appreciate #KKR for playing amazing cricket & making it to the finals. Tonight is a great example of how experience & leadership matters,” she added.

Thaman S tagged Dhoni as Lion, called the match “THE BEST ONE SO FAR.” Varalakshi Sarathkumar was all praise for CSK’s innings in IPL 2021. “Whatttteeee match watteeee series..!!! Entertainment entertainment entertainment ..!!! Once a #csk fan always a #csk fan,” she wrote on Twitter. Athulyaa Ravi tagged Dhoni as “Thala” and wrote, “This is how we come back for the 4th time.” Chennai Super Kings won over Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday.