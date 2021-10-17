Haleem alleges PPP of patronising land grabbing in Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday, alleged PPP Sindh government of patronising land grabbing and victimising political opponents by misusing police in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while talking to media persons in Karachi outside Anti-Terrorism Court, said that Sindh has become a police state where political opponents were being involved in fabricated cases and he himself was indicted in two false cases nine months ago by financial terrorists of PPP.

PPP Sindh government had enslaved the police force and IG Sindh was powerless while all the powers were being used by PSO to CM Sindh Farrukh Bashir who is patronizing crimes and corruption in the province, he alleged adding that Farukh Bashir was enjoying the position of de-fecto IGP due to his corruption.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, said that CM Murad Ali Shah got annoyed when Farukh Bashir did not get promotion. “If they had authority they must had elevated Bashir to the post of IG Sindh,” he asserted.

Haleem Adil said that incumbent Inspector General of Police Sindh should have honoured the prestige of the post by challenging PPP’s designs on footsteps of A.D Khuwaja and Kaleem Imam who earned respect because of their courageous stance. Terming anti-encroachment police as an encroachment force Haleem blamed that state lands were being encroached in darkness of night under patronage of police. He said that on directives of CM Shah a vacation notice was served to a village comprising more than one thousand houses in the district East Karachi.

“It is the Bilawal system that wanted to occupy the land by removing hundreds of homes who earlier were allowed to build houses there after payment to the corrupt system,” Haleem Adil alleged. Anti-encroachment police have become an encroachment force in the province that was facilitating squatters to occupy state land worth billions of rupees while on the other hand a Mukhtiarkar shot dead a person on suspicion of stealing a peacock, Haleem observed.

Referring to a statement of PPP MPA Shamim Mumtaz about settlement of an incident of molestation of a girl through feudal system, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took steps to root out the feudal system from the country while his successors were promoting it. “Waderas are not fathers of the area,” he maintained.

Responding to a query, he said that Pakistan heavily depended on import of POL products and COVID-19 has triggered inflation across the world. Petroleum prices were lower in the country in comparison to 100 percent rise in international market, he stressed.