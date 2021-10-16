YDA Bhakkar demands ICU on emergency basis

BHAKKAR: A young man died due to the lack of ICU in the District Headquarters Hospital Bhakkar.

According to the sources, Tanveer Qamar was rushed to the DHQ Bhakkar after a traffic accident. He was referred to Faisalabad due to the unavailability of the Intensive care unit (ICU) in DHQ Hospital, where he died because of his injuries. After this tragic death Young Doctors Association Bhakkar (YDA) demanded to build an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for DHQ hospital Bhakkar on an emergency basis. YDA requested people to raise voice for their basic right.

While speaking to the Daily Times, a doctor said we are tired of seeing people dying due to the lack of this basic health facility, and requested an immediate response to resolve this issue. While there is intense grief and anger among the people over this, the people of Bhakkar are demanding their rights. The hashtag #BhakkarneedsICU is trending over social media. Social activists, journalists, and other communities of Bhakkar requested the people to support the campaign and to raise their voices through social media platforms.

In a series of Tweets and social media posts, people demanded this basic facility. Young doctors also warned that they will protest in case of no response from the authorities.

People also requested the MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, who is recently appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, to provide this basic facility to his district’s hospital.

Bhakkar a district with a population of 1.7 million people is unfortunately deprived of basic health facilities as ICU. There are dilapidated roads in the district. Accidents happen every day and people die due to the lack of facilities in the hospital.