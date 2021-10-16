Rupee gains one paisa against the dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar edged up by 01 paisa in the interbank trading on Friday to close at Rs171.18 against the previous day’s closing of Rs171.19. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs171.6 and Rs172.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro which was traded at Rs198.78, appreciated by 07 paisa as compared to its last closing of Rs198.71, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase of 37 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs234.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs234.51. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs46.60 and Rs45.63 respectively.













