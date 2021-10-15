Pakistan to summon spirit of 2009 for T20 title, says Afridi

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi, the box office trailblazer of Pakistan white ball cricket, believes his “unpredictable” nation can summon the spirit of 2009 and win a second T20 World Cup. Afridi was man of the match in a nail-biting seven-run semi-final win over South Africa in the tournament 12 years ago where he made 51. He then starred again in the eight-wicket rout of Sri Lanka in the final at Lord’s where he smashed an undefeated 54. Pakistan’s victory came just three months after the terror attack on the Sri Lanka team in Lahore, an incident which sparked a shutdown of international cricket in the country. “We had that issue of the Sri Lanka attacks on our minds,” Afridi said.

“The whole nation was disappointed and frustrated so that win was very much needed. The win gave the whole nation happiness and some unforgettable moments.” Afridi famously stormed onto the scene in 1996 when he broke the record for the fastest century in ODI cricket, reaching his hundred from 37 balls. It was a record which stood until 2014.

Afridi, who played 99 T20 Internationals for Pakistan, thinks recent setbacks can again inspire Babar Azam’s team in the 2021 T20 showpiece. A month before the mega-event, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned, apparently believing new board chairman Ramiz Raja would sack them anyway. Then New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country just minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. Three days later, England also withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from visiting Pakistan. “This is Pakistan cricket for you, never ever a dull day,” added Afridi ruefully. “Pakistan can surprise any team in the world. Rule them out at your peril.” In his 22-year international career, Afridi was at the heart of Pakistan’s “topsy-turvy” ride in limited overs cricket.

Heartbreak and drama: Afridi anchored Pakistan’s run to the final in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, taking 12 wickets which earned him the player of the tournament award. Pakistan, however, lost twice against arch-rivals India — including the final. “Pakistan gave the best entertainment in the first T20 World Cup,” insists Afridi. “We lost to India in the group match after a bowl-out, which was something very new for us.” Pakistan then lost the final with Misbah-ul-Haq falling to an injudicious shot off the third ball of the final over, with just six needed for a win. “Misbah brought Pakistan into the game but then we lost by the barest of margins,” said Afridi. Under Afridi, defending champions Pakistan then lost in the semi-final of the 2010 edition in the Caribbean when Michael Hussey clobbered 39 runs in the last two overs to give Australia an unlikely win. “T20 suits our character. We have the talent, approach and aggression required for this rapid format. It is a format which is loved throughout Pakistan.” Afridi insists Pakistan can once again spring a few surprises in the UAE.