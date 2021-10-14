IG Punjab inspects Eid Milad un Nabi security arrangements

LAHORE: IG Punjab chaired a video link RPOs, DPOs Conference on Security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration and crime situation.

More than 55,000 officers, officials, and PQRs will be deployed for the security of 1656 Milad events and 2039 processions across the province. Field officers who do not take necessary countermeasures to end old enmities should prepare themselves for strict accountability, IG Punjab.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that best security arrangements should be carved out by using all available resources for security of processions and Milad ceremonies on the event of Jashn e Eid Milad Ul Nabi. He directed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to go into the field area and personally inspect security arrangements of big processions and Milad-un-Nabi gatherings. He added that CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and walk-through gates must be used for the security of sensitive processions.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani while briefing in the meeting said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, about 1656 Milad ceremonies and 2039 processions will be taken out across the province, and more than 55 thousand officers, officials, and PQRs shall perform security duty. In this regard, 551 Gazetted Officers, 865 Inspectors, 2652 Sub-Inspectors, 4391 ASIs, 5520 Head Constables, and 36197 Constables will be deployed whereas 1552 Special Police and 5219 PQRs will also be deployed for security arrangements. IGP reiterated that in presence of organized crime especially dens of drugs & gambling and brothels, the concerned SHOs including supervisory officers will have no right to remain in the department.

He directed strict action be taken against drug dealers in and around schools, colleges, and universities for nabbing criminals involved in the supply chain of drugs. While talking about old enmities, IGP stressed upon field officers to take timely prohibitory measures for ending old enmities and prevent killings, in case of negligence, field officers should be prepared for strict departmental accountability in this regard. He further said that wherever a police officer or official was martyred or injured due to wrong planning during a police raid, SHO supervisory officers and Raid Commander will have to face severe departmental action.

IGP said that incidents of violence, killing, or escape in police custody are not acceptable and strict departmental action will be taken against the responsible. He directed to expedite ongoing operations against professional beggars across the province. He further said that incidents of aerial firing especially firing outside the courts will not be tolerated at any cost. IGP expressed these views while giving instructions to officers during RPOs, DPOs video link conference held at Central Police Office today.

During the conference, Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that officers on security duty of Eid Milad-un-Nabi should be effectively briefed about the sensitivity of their duties so that they can perform their duties more diligently, dutifully, and with high alertness. He further directed that while making security arrangements for Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi, effective suggestions of procession organizers, local ulemas, notables, and civil society should also be taken into consideration.

Search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations should be continued in the vicinity of important mosques, markets, and religious spots on regular basis. IGP also emphasized upon expediting the ongoing campaign against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, and hardened criminals should be expedited with effective supervision whereas preferential actions should be taken to prevent crimes against women and children. He directed Additional IG CTD and Special Branch that their ROs should have close liaison with regional police officers whereas all RPOs should include ROs of CTD and Special Branch in all their important meetings.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, DIGI IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, and other officers were also present.