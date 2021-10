I

ISLAMABAD: The Security Forces on Thursday killed the wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The IBO was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists in the Mirali area of North Waziristan, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The wanted terrorist Dadullah got killed during an exchange of fire, it added.