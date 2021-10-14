Pakistan to benefit from Denmark’s waste-to-energy experience: SAPM

Climate Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Tomas Anker Christensen on Wednesday expressed interest to learn from Pakistan’s various green initiatives launched under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean Green and climate resilient Pakistan. “The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and joint working for the Danish government’s interest for implementation of waste-to-energy and renewable energy projects to support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on climate action agenda,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam following a meeting with the Danish climate envoy.

The Danish ambassador told the PM’s aide that his government was highly appreciative of the inspiring vision of PM Imran for putting on a green path through green agenda, said a statement. He informed him that the Danish government was also deeply impressed with the Clean Green Pakistan programme and various green projects initiated under the vision, especially one of the world’s largest ambitious 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) Ecosystem Restoration Initiative for promotion of nature-based solutions, protected areas Initiative for conservation, livelihoods and protection of the environmentally-sensitive and biodiversity-rich wildlife areas, Olive Tree Tsunami Initiative and National Apiculture Programme, solar and wind energy projects, and the introduction of e-vehicle policy.

The climate envoy also told the PM’s aide that Denmark had taken note of Pakistan’s ambitious green transition policies with the aim of integrating renewable energy, supporting sustainable and just development as well as mitigating and adapting to climate change.