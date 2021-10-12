IHC seeks comments in petition against PMC examination

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition against MDCAT examination conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The court sought comments from the respondents within three weeks. The court also sought record from Interior Ministry pertaining to first information report (FIR) registered against the protesting students.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the petition which was signed by Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan regarding the matter.

The court asked how many students were injured and arrested by the police during the protest. The bench also sought details regarding the process of NLE test.

The petitioner’s lawyer Waqas Malik adopted the stance that after the 18th amendment centralized orders couldn’t be passed. He prayed the court to turn down the examination regulations 2021.

He said the image of Pakistan was damaged internationally due to the batten charge against the medical students. The new examination system couldn’t be introduced without giving appropriate time to the students for study.

Dr. A.Q. Khan had signed the petition and power of attorney on last Friday but unfortunately he died later.