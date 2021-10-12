Kohat-Gandi road to be completed by Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on Kohat-Gandi road, 123 kilometer additional carriage way along Indus Highway (N-55), would be completed by January 2022.

According to National Highway Authority (NHA), the project consisted of package I (from Sarai Gambila to Karak section) spread over 60.85 km and package II (from Karak to Kohat section 66.80 km).

The official said that 82 per cent work has already been completed on package I while 72 per cent completed on Package II. The project started from Sarai Gambila passes through Topai, Lawagarh, Ambiri Kala, Khamidan Chowk, Speena, Krapa, Lachi, Muslim Abad and connects with Kohat (N-80).

The scope of project was dualization and improvement of existing Indus Highway (N-55) from Sarai Gambila to Kohat. According to NHA, the project was delayed due to relocation of electricity, gas, PTCL lines and cutting of trees along road sides.