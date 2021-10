LAHORE: A female lawyer has been shot dead in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to the details, in Lahore’s Johar Town unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike, opened fire at the vehicle of the female lawyer. In the attack, the lawyer got seriously injured who was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, but she failed to survive. The deceased lawyer has been identified as Aqeela Subhani.

The cause behind the attack could not be ascertained, while an investigation is underway.